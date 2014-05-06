FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hague offers Nigeria help on schoolgirl kidnap
May 6, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Hague offers Nigeria help on schoolgirl kidnap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister William Hague offered on Tuesday to help Nigeria secure the release of more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist militant group Boko Haram last month.

“We are offering practical help,” Hague told reporters as he arrived for a Council of Europe meeting in Vienna to discuss ways to defuse the situation in Ukraine, where the government is trying to quell an insurrection by pro-Russian activists.

“What has happened here... the actions of Boko Haram to use girls as the spoils of war, the spoils of terrorism, is disgusting. It is immoral,” he said.

He said he did not want to discuss the details of what help Britain was offering.

The leader of Boko Haram has threatened to sell the schoolgirls kidnapped in northeastern Nigeria, in an attack that has shocked Nigerians.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

