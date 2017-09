ABUJA (Reuters) - The Islamist militant group Boko Haram claimed responsibility on Monday for the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls during a raid in the village of Chibok in northeast Nigeria last month, the French news agency AFP reported, citing a video it had obtained.

“I abducted your girls,” Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau said in the video, according to AFP. It did not immediately give further details.