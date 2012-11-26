FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Nigeria bombing rises to 15: army
November 26, 2012 / 9:17 PM / in 5 years

Death toll in Nigeria bombing rises to 15: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - - The death toll from a double suicide bomb attack on a church inside a military barracks in northern Nigeria stood at 15 on Monday, the state governor said.

Two bombers struck a church on Sunday in the Jaji barracks in Kaduna state, one of many in the north where the Islamist sect Boko Haram is waging an insurgency to try to impose Sharia law on Nigeria. The previous death toll was announced as 11.

Kaduna State Governor Ibrahim Yakowa gave the new figure while on a visit to Jaji late on Monday, but did not say why the toll had gone up.

Reporting by Garba Mohammed and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jon Hemming

