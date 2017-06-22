Nigerian naira notes are seen in this picture illustration March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Illustration/File Photo

ABUJA Nigeria's distributable government revenues rose to 462.4 billion naira ($1.43 billion) in May from 415.7 billion naira in April due to higher proceeds from corporate taxes, a government statement said on Thursday.

Distributable revenue is government income that is shared at various levels of state including the federal government, state governments and local government councils.

The revenues were boosted by "significant increases in revenues from companies income tax," said the statement issued by the accountant general.

But it said the rise was offset by a "slight drop in the average price of crude oil from $55.38 to $55.18 per barrel and a decrease in export volume by 1.023 million barrels, reduced oil revenue by $57.12 million".

OPEC member Nigeria, which is in a recession largely caused by the fall in global crude prices since mid-2014 and attacks on energy facilities in its Niger Delta energy hub last year, relies on crude oil sales for two-thirds of its government revenue.

Attacks on energy facilities that cut oil production have halted since the start of the year with talks between the government and Delta community leaders to address the grievances of militants who want the oil hub to receive a greater share of the country's energy wealth.

