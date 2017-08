The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016.

ABUJA (Reuters) - African Development Bank President said on Monday the lender had invested $500 million dollars in the Development Bank of Nigeria.

Earlier, Akinwumi Adesina - who was speaking at a news conference in the capital, Abuja - said the lender was aiming to lend a total of $4.1 billion to Nigeria over 2016 and 2017.