FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nigeria's Buhari chairs first cabinet meeting since coming back
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 5 months ago

Nigeria's Buhari chairs first cabinet meeting since coming back

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari smiles as he resumes work following seven weeks of medical leave, in Abuja, Nigeria March 13, 2017.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari chaired his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday since coming back from medical leave last week.

Buhari has had no public appearances outside the presidential villa since coming back on Friday from London where he had been treated for seven weeks for an undisclosed illness.

Buhari called for two ministers for Christian and Muslim prayers before the national anthem was played at the start of the closed-door meeting, the usual practice before reporters were asked to leave the room.

Reporting by Feix Onuah and Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.