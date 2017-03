ABUJA Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will notify parliament on Monday that he is back in charge following his medical leave in Britain, his spokesman said on Friday.

"President Buhari will on Monday transmit a letter to the National Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal and constitutional," his spokesman Femi Adesina said.

