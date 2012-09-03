FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria Cadbury's H1 pre-tax profit jumps 50.46 percent
September 3, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria Cadbury's H1 pre-tax profit jumps 50.46 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Cadbury Nigeria (CADBURY.LG) said on Monday its pre-tax profit rose 50.46 percent to 1.61 billion naira ($10.19 mln) in the first half of the year, from 1.07 billion naira in the same period last year, lifting its shares by almost 5 percent.

Gross earnings in the local unit of North America’s largest packaged food company, Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, dropped to 16.09 billion naira from 16.12 billion in the same period of last year, Cadbury disclosed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Its shares rose 4.99 percent to 1874 naira on the local bourse shortly after the annoucement, just under the maximum 5 percent allowed in any trading day.

($1 = 158.00 naira)

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim COcks

