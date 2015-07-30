FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria, Cameroon vow to step up cooperation against Boko Haram
July 30, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria, Cameroon vow to step up cooperation against Boko Haram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - The leaders of Nigeria and Cameroon pledged on Thursday to improve the exchange of intelligence and security cooperation along their border in a bid to tackle Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

In the first visit to Cameroon by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari since he was elected in March, he and his Cameroonian counterpart Paul Biya both expressed support for a planned regional taskforce to fight Boko Haram, according to a joint statement.

Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Makini Brice

