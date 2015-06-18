FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron completes sale of 40 percent stake in two Nigerian oil blocks
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 18, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Chevron completes sale of 40 percent stake in two Nigerian oil blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Chevron Corp said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its 40 percent stake in two Nigerian shallow water offshore oil blocks to local firm First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P).

Chevron said in a statement that the sale of its interest in OML 83 and OML 85, started two years ago.

First E&P said in a statement that the acquisition was completed in February, with state-owned oil firm NNPC holding the balance of 60 percent.

It said full seismic data had been acquired for both OML 83 and OML 85 acreages but production was yet to commence on both fields, which is located in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

Chevron did not provide any further details on the assets. First E&P said OML 83 and OML 85 has an estimated recoverable hydrocarbons volume of 340 million barrels of oil equivalent, with the first oil production planned for the third quarter of 2016.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.