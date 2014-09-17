Death toll from Nigeria church building collapse at 70: emergency services

LAGOS (Reuters) - A total of 70 bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Lagos last week, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said at the site of the disaster on Wednesday.

NEMA spokesman for southwest Nigeria, Ibrahim Farinloye, said 131 survivors had been found. Speaking as construction vehicles shifted concrete and steel debris behind him, he said the nationalities of the victims was not yet confirmed.

South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday that at least 67 South Africans were killed when the Synagogue Church of All Nations, run by “Prophet” TB Joshua, collapsed on Friday.