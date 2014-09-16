FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma says 67 South Africans died in Nigerian church collapse
September 16, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Zuma says 67 South Africans died in Nigerian church collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday that 67 South Africans had died in the collapse of a wing of a popular Lagos Pentecostal church, more than Nigerian authorities have so far counted in the total death toll.

The building in the compound belonging to the Synagogue Church of All Nations, headed by “Prophet” T.B. Joshua, collapsed on Friday while three extra stories were being added to its initial two in the Ikotun neighborhood of Lagos.

Nigerian emergency services had a little earlier on Tuesday put the death toll so far at 62.

The figure of 67 came in a statement issued by Zuma’s office. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.

Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Andrew Roche

