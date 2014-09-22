South Africa says death toll in Nigerian building collapse rises to 115

Members of the South African Army carry two children, who sustained injuries in a collapsed church guesthouse in Lagos and were evacuated from Nigeria, as they arrive at an air force base north of Johannesburg September 22 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll from the collapse of a church guesthouse in Lagos has risen to 115, South African minister Jeff Radebe said on Monday, urging the heavily-criticized Nigerian government to investigate the “tragedy”.

Minister in the Presidency Radebe said 84 South Africans who were part of visiting church groups had died in the Sept. 12 incident. He was speaking at an air force base north of Johannesburg where 25 South Africans who were injured returned for treatment.

Nigerian emergency services said the total death toll was 86.