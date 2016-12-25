FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Two die as police building collapses in Nigeria's megacity Lagos
#World News
December 25, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 8 months ago

Two die as police building collapses in Nigeria's megacity Lagos

An excavator is seen at the site of the collapse of of a two-storey building in a police training college in Ikeja district, Lagos, Nigeria December 25, 2016.Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Two people were killed when part of a two-storey building in a police training college collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday, the police and the emergency agency said.

The collapse happened at about 04:00 a.m. (10.00 p.m. ET) in the densely populated Ikeja district of the city, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

"Two people lost their lives. Nobody is inside the rubble," said Dolapo Badmus, a spokesman for Lagos state police. Both he and the NEMA official said the search for other people was over.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous nation and often blamed by officials on the use of cheap materials.

On Dec. 11, more than 100 people were killed when a church collapsed in the southeast of the country.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Seun Sanni and Sharon Ogunleye; Editing by Louise Ireland

