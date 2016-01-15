Nigeria's Buhari orders probe of 38 people, firms over arms deals

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe 38 former military chiefs, officers and companies for alleged arms procurement fraud, a presidency statement said on Friday.

Among those listed are former chiefs of defense and air staff that served under former president Goodluck Jonathan. The statement added that the order was based on a recommendation by a committee established to carry out an audit of arms and equipment procurement from 2007 to 2015.