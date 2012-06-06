FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria plane reported engine failure
#World News
June 6, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria plane reported engine failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - A plane that crashed in Nigeria’s main city of Lagos on Sunday, killing all 153 people on board, called the control tower to report dual engine failure shortly before going down, the aviation minister said on Wednesday.

“It was shortly after the captain’s distress call that the aircraft could no longer be seen in the radar and communication was lost,” Stella Oduah told journalists in the presidential villa.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

