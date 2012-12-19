Truck crash in northwest Nigeria kills 27

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A cattle truck veered out of control in Nigeria’s northwest Sokoto state and plunged into a river, killing 27 men who were also on board, authorities said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday close to the border with neighboring West African country Niger.

“We were able to rescue 15 people alive,” Sokoto Road Safety Manager Alfred Adeboye told Reuters.

Traffic accidents are commonplace in Africa’s most populous nation, where roads are often narrow and pot-holed due to under-investment and mismanagement.