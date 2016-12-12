Nigeria arrests Chinese, locals for running fake visa office

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria has arrested two Chinese and two locals for running a fake visa office in the commercial capital Lagos, police said on Monday.

"They issued fake visas to Trinidad and Tobago to people for huge sums of money," a police spokeswoman, Dolapo Badmus, said, adding that the arrested had operated out of a Lagos hotel.

The arrest came after Ghana busted a fake U.S. embassy in the capital Accra run by a criminal network that for a decade issued illegally obtained authentic visas.

Until it was shut down this summer, the sham embassy was housed in a run-down, pink two-storey building with a corrugated iron roof and flew a U.S. flag outside.