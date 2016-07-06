FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian militant group blow up three Chevron manifolds
July 6, 2016 / 11:59 PM / a year ago

Nigerian militant group blow up three Chevron manifolds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers said on Wednesday that it had blown up Chevron Corp's manifolds RMP 22, 23 and 24.

The group said it attacked the manifolds just around 11 p.m. A remote manifold platform (RMP) is where small oil or gas pipelines converge before connecting to a larger storage hub.

On July 5, the group said it blew up a well and oil pipelines near the city of Warri in the country's southern oil hub.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

