Nigerian militant group blow up three Chevron manifolds

(Reuters) - Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers said on Wednesday that it had blown up Chevron Corp's manifolds RMP 22, 23 and 24.

The group said it attacked the manifolds just around 11 p.m. A remote manifold platform (RMP) is where small oil or gas pipelines converge before connecting to a larger storage hub.

On July 5, the group said it blew up a well and oil pipelines near the city of Warri in the country's southern oil hub.