a year ago
Niger Delta militants deny any peace talks with the government
July 21, 2016 / 11:24 PM / a year ago

Niger Delta militants deny any peace talks with the government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Niger Delta Avengers militant group said on Thursday they are not aware of any peace talks with the government.

"If we are to engage in any peace talk we made it clear that the international community must be part of it," the group's spokesman Brig. Gen Mudoch Agbinibo said on the organizations website. "The President knows our demands. So they should stop deceiving the international oil companies, the general public and the international community."

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the government is talking to militants in the southern Niger Delta to end a wave of attacks on oil and gas facilities and "to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the region".

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
