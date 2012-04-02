Nigeria's Diamond Bank falls 3 percent on FY loss

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank (DIAMONB.LG) fell 3.36 percent on Monday after posting a pre-tax loss of 16.26 billion naira ($103 mln) for the full year 2011, compared with a 4.72 billion naira profit in 2010.

Diamond shares which slumped 74 percent in 2011, had gained more than 20 percent so far this year. Diamond Bank shares were trading at 2.28 naira per share at 1043 GMT.

Its gross earnings rose 5.84 percent to 96.34 billion naira during in 2011, the company said in a report.