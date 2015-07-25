FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas inhalation kills eight and 100 hospitalized in Nigeria's Jos
#World News
July 25, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Gas inhalation kills eight and 100 hospitalized in Nigeria's Jos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and around 100 needed hospital treatment after inhaling chlorine gas following an explosion at a water treatment plant in Jos, a city in central Nigeria, the state government said on Saturday.

A chlorine cylinder exploded at the Lamingo Water Board treatment plant around 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday, Plateau state spokesman Samuel Nanle said.

“Eight people have been confirmed dead as a result of the inhalation of the contaminated air,” he said, adding that 101 people had received hospital treatment for chlorine inhalation.

“The contamination has been contained and does not affect the water which has been supplied to public mains,” said Nanle.

Reporting by Buhari Bello, additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Abuja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
