Nigerian's Jonathan calls rival to concede defeat: APC

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan telephoned opposition challenger Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday to congratulate him on winning this weekend’s election, a spokesman for Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) said.

“At about 5 minutes to 5, President Jonathan called General Muhammadu Buhari, the winner of the elections, to congratulate him,” APC spokesman Lai Mohammed said.

“I think he conceded defeat. There had always been this fear that he might not want to concede but he will remain a hero for this move. The tension will go down dramatically,” he added.

“Anyone who tries to foment trouble on the account that they have lost the election will be doing so purely on his own.”