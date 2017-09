Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan waves to supporters during his declaration to seek a second term in the February 2015 presidential election, in Abuja November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nominated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan as their candidate for the February 2015 presidential elections in the early hours on Thursday, local live TV showed.

The PDP presidential primaries, held in the capital Abuja, were no contest as the party’s board had already approved Jonathan as the sole candidate.