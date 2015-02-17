Nigeria has distributed 75 percent of voter cards: INEC

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s electoral commission (INEC) has distributed 75 percent of voter cards to its 68.8 million voters after handing out more than 8 million cards in the 11 days since it decided to postpone the presidential election set for last Saturday.

Delays to distributions of the cards was one reason why INEC had come under pressure to delay the poll, and the current pace of getting them out will raise the prospect it can be ready for the March 28 date.

An INEC tally showed 52.2 million cards had now been distributed.