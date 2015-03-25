Nigeria to close land, sea borders for Saturday election

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will close its land and sea borders from midnight on March 25 until midnight on March 28 to ensure security ahead of what are expected to be hotly contested presidential and parliamentary elections, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“President Goodluck Jonathan has approved the closure of all Nigeria’s land and sea borders...to allow for peaceful conduct of the forthcoming national elections,” permanent secretary at the ministry Abubakar Magaji said in an emailed statement.