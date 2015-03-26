FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's presidential candidates sign second peace accord
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's presidential candidates sign second peace accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main presidential candidates signed a second peace accord ahead of general elections on Saturday, the government said on Thursday, promising to hold peaceful polls and not incite religious or ethnic tensions.

“Now that the campaigns have come to an end, we meet today to renew our pledge for peaceful elections. We therefore call on all fellow citizens of our dear country, and our party supporters, to refrain from violence,” the emailed statement signed by the candidates said.

President Goodluck Jonathan of the People’s Democratic Party is running against Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress. The first peace accord was signed in January.

In 2011, around 800 people died in Nigeria in post-election violence.

Reporting By Felix Onuah, Writing by Julia Payne; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
