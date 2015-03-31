FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria opposition declares victory, says 'witnessing history'
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria opposition declares victory, says 'witnessing history'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) declared victory in the presidential election on Tuesday, saying Africa’s most populous nation was “witnessing history”.

“This is the first time in Nigeria that a sitting government will be voted out of power using purely democratic means,” APC spokesman Lai Mohammed told Reuters at the house in the capital where party leader Muhammdu Buhari was watching the results come in. “The people of Nigeria have taken over.”

He added that the APC had no reason to doubt that President Goodluck Jonathan would concede defeat.

“He said several times that he would relinquish power if he was voted out in a free and fair election,” Mohammed said.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
