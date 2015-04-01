Nigeria's Buhari praises Jonathan for handing over power

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian election winner Muhammadu Buhari congratulated outgoing president Goodluck Jonathan for peacefully relinquishing power on Wednesday, a day after becoming the first Nigerian politician to unseat a sitting leader at the ballot box.

“President Jonathan was a worthy opponent and I extend the hand of fellowship to him,” Buhari told journalists and supporters to loud applause.

“We have proven to the world that we are people who have embraced democracy. We have put one-party state behind us.”