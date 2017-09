Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan (L) and former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari pose for a photo in Abuja March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari was heading for a win against President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday, with 14.6 million votes to Jonathan’s 11.3 million and only two out 36 states left to count, a Reuters tally showed.