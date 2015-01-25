FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perpetrators of violence in Nigeria will be denied visas for U.S.: Kerry
January 25, 2015

Perpetrators of violence in Nigeria will be denied visas for U.S.: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - The United States will deny entry to anyone responsible for stoking violence during Nigeria’s election next month, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

“Given the stakes it’s absolutely critical that these elections are conducted peacefully,” Kerry told reporters on a visit to Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, after meeting with President Goodluck Jonathan and main opposition rival Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is imperative that Nigeria holds its elections on time,” he added, an apparent response to comments from Nigeria’s national security advisor this week that the Feb. 14 poll should be delayed.

Reporting by Warren Strobel and Tim Cocks; Editing by Catherine Evans

