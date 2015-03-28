FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boko Haram gunmen kill six voters in northeast Nigeria
March 28, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Boko Haram gunmen kill six voters in northeast Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMATURU, Nigeria (Reuters) - Islamist Boko Haram insurgents launched two deadly attacks on voters in northeast Nigeria on Saturday, police and a security source said, killing six people in an election in which insecurity is a major issue.

One attack was in Ngalda, Yobe state, state police commissioner Danladi Marcus told Reuters by telephone. The other was in an ethnic Fulani village called Woru in Gombe state, a security source said.

In both attacks gunmen opened fire on voters as they trekked to their polling stations, killing three in each.

Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Ed Cropley

