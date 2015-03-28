Boko Haram gunmen kill six voters in northeast Nigeria

DAMATURU, Nigeria (Reuters) - Islamist Boko Haram insurgents launched two deadly attacks on voters in northeast Nigeria on Saturday, police and a security source said, killing six people in an election in which insecurity is a major issue.

One attack was in Ngalda, Yobe state, state police commissioner Danladi Marcus told Reuters by telephone. The other was in an ethnic Fulani village called Woru in Gombe state, a security source said.

In both attacks gunmen opened fire on voters as they trekked to their polling stations, killing three in each.