Obama commends Nigerian leaders, urges peaceful transition
#World News
April 1, 2015 / 11:39 AM / 2 years ago

Obama commends Nigerian leaders, urges peaceful transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday commended Nigerian President-elect Muhammadu Buhari and current President Goodluck Jonathan following the African nation’s first democratic transfer of power, and he praised the country’s commitment to democracy.

“I urge President-Elect Buhari and President Jonathan to repeat their calls to their supporters to continue to respect the election outcomes, focus on unifying the country, and together lead Nigeria through a peaceful transition,” Obama said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson

