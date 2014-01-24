FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria sets presidential, legislative polls for February 14, 2015
#World News
January 24, 2014 / 9:04 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria sets presidential, legislative polls for February 14, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s electoral commission declared on Friday that presidential and parliamentary elections would take place on February 14 next year.

The elections are expected to be the most closely fought since the end of military rule in 1999. President Goodluck Jonathan’s supporters are embroiled in a bitter dispute with other members of the ruling party over whether or not he should seek another term in office.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

