Nigeria's military starts campaign to flush out Islamists

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria launched a campaign on Wednesday to flush Islamist militants out of bases in its border areas a day after President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in the northeast.
“The operations, which will involve massive deployment of men and resources, are aimed at asserting the nation’s territorial integrity and enhancing the security of ... all territories within Nigeria’s borders,” a statement from Defense Headquarters said.
Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland