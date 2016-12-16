FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Nigeria famine risk rising, 115,000 in danger in 2017: IPC
December 16, 2016 / 12:24 PM / 8 months ago

Nigeria famine risk rising, 115,000 in danger in 2017: IPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Global food security monitors said on Friday that Nigeria's Borno state was at increased risk of famine, with one study projecting the number of those affected will rise to 115,000 in 2017 from 55,000 this year.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which is backed by U.N. and other aid agencies, issued a special alert calling for urgent humanitarian action.

People displaced by conflict are worst affected, it said, adding that low crop production, disrupted livelihoods and financial crisis were also to blame.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

