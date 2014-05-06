FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen in northeast Nigeria abduct 8 more girls: police
May 6, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Gunmen in northeast Nigeria abduct 8 more girls: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - - Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kidnapped eight girls aged 12 to 15 from a village near one of their strongholds in northeast Nigeria overnight, police and residents said on Tuesday.

“They were many, and all of them carried guns. They came in two vehicles painted in army color. They started shooting in our village,” said Lazarus Musa, a resident of Warabe, where the attack happened.

A police source, who could not be named, said the girls were taken away on trucks, along with looted livestock and food. The Islamist rebels are still holding more than 200 girls they abducted from a secondary school on April 14.

Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

