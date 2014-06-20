FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria says more than 200 kidnapped schoolgirls still missing
#World News
June 20, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria says more than 200 kidnapped schoolgirls still missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militants two weeks ago, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - More than 200 of the Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram are still missing, an official said on Friday, more than two months after a brazen and brutal kidnapping in the northeast.

So far, 57 of the girls have been reunited with their families while 219 are still unaccounted for, Brigadier General Ibrahim Sabo, the chairman of the government’s fact-finding committee on the kidnapping, said in a statement.

Boko Haram militants on April 14 stormed a secondary school in the village of Chibok, about 150 km (93 miles) from Maiduguri - the cradle of the insurgency, packed the teenagers onto trucks and disappeared into the border area near Cameroon.

The attack shocked Nigerians, who have grown used to hearing about atrocities in an increasingly bloody five-year-old Islamist insurgency in the north.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland

