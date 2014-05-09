FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interpol offers help in hunt for Nigeria girls
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2014 / 4:33 PM / 3 years ago

Interpol offers help in hunt for Nigeria girls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - International police agency Interpol said on Friday it stood ready to provide whatever support might be required in the hunt for more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by the Islamist militant Boko Haram group in Nigeria last month.

Secretary General Ronald K. Noble has written to Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan offering assistance, an Interpol statement said.

Support offered includes the immediate publication of so-called Yellow Notices for the girls. These are circulated to all 190 Interpol member countries to assist police worldwide to locate and identify the victims.

Reporting by Andrew Callus Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.