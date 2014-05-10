Interpol offers help in hunt for Nigeria girls

PARIS (Reuters) - International police agency Interpol said on Friday it stood ready to provide whatever support might be required in the hunt for more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by the Islamist militant Boko Haram group in Nigeria last month.

Secretary General Ronald K. Noble has written to Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan offering assistance, an Interpol statement said.

Support offered includes the immediate publication of so-called Yellow Notices for the girls. These are circulated to all 190 Interpol member countries to assist police worldwide to locate and identify the victims.