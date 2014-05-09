Nigeria president says believes kidnapped girls are still in Nigeria

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said on Friday he believes 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist insurgents last month are still in his country and have not been moved to Cameroon.

“There are stories that they have moved them outside of the country. But if they move that number of girls to Cameroon, people will see, so I believe they are still in Nigeria,” Jonathan told journalists on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Nigerian capital.