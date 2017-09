PARIS (Reuters) - Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Nigeria’s Islamist Boko Haram militants, said on Monday he would release more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by his fighters in exchange for prisoners, according to a video seen by Agence France-Presse.

The French news agency said the 17-minute video showed about 100 girls wearing full veils praying in an undisclosed location.