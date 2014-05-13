FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian government says window of negotiation with Boko Haram open
May 13, 2014 / 4:33 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian government says window of negotiation with Boko Haram open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government said on Tuesday the “window of negotiation” is open with Boko Haram rebels who abducted more than 200 girls a month ago from their school in the northeast of the country.

“The window of negotiation is still open. The government had set up a committee to negotiate with Boko Haram so if they have any negotiation to make it should be channeled through the committee,” Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki told Reuters by telephone. Turaki heads up the negotiation committee.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Janet Lawrence

