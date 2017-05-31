FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nigerian government to set up vaccines joint venture with May & Baker
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 31, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 3 months ago

Nigerian government to set up vaccines joint venture with May & Baker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's cabinet approved on Wednesday a plan to set up a joint venture with pharmaceutical firm May & Baker Nigeria Plc to produce vaccines, the health minister said.

The company will have an initial capital of 100 million naira ($328,515).

Shares in May & Baker rose nearly 5 percent on the Nigerian bourse after the announcement, outperforming the main share index which was up 0.7 percent.

Health minister Isaac Adewole told reporters the joint venture would be based in the commercial capital Lagos with the government holding a 49 percent stake and the pharmaceutical firm the rest.

"It will take off in 2017," he said, adding that a final agreement would be signed within two weeks.

"The company between 2017 and 2021 will produce basic vaccines that we need," he said.

Reporting by Felx Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.