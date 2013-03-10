FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Briton likely killed by captors in Nigeria: foreign minister
#World News
March 10, 2013 / 3:28 PM / 5 years ago

Briton likely killed by captors in Nigeria: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British hostage who was abducted along with six others in Nigeria by an Islamist group in February is believed to be dead, Britain’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“This was an act of cold-blooded murder, which I condemn in the strongest terms,” Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that I must confirm that a British construction worker ... is likely to have been killed at the hands of his captors, along with six other foreign nationals who we believe were also tragically murdered.”

Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Alison Williams

