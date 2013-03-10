FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says hostage held in Nigeria has been killed
March 10, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Greece says hostage held in Nigeria has been killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek hostage who was abducted along with six others in Nigeria in February by a Nigerian Islamist group is believed to be dead, the Greek foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“The information we have shows that the Greek citizen is dead,” the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement. “The ministry has informed his family.”

A Nigerian Islamist group said on Saturday it had killed the seven foreign hostages seized last month.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington

