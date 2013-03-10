Italy says hostages kidnapped in Nigeria have been killed

ROME (Reuters) - International hostages kidnapped last month by a Nigerian Islamist group have been killed, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“Our checks conducted in co-ordination with the other countries concerned lead us to believe that the news of the killing of the hostages seized last month is true,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

A Nigerian Islamist group said on Saturday it had killed the seven foreign hostages seized last month.

Related Coverage Greece says hostage held in Nigeria has been killed