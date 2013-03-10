FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy says hostages kidnapped in Nigeria have been killed
#World News
March 10, 2013 / 1:38 PM / 5 years ago

Italy says hostages kidnapped in Nigeria have been killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - International hostages kidnapped last month by a Nigerian Islamist group have been killed, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“Our checks conducted in co-ordination with the other countries concerned lead us to believe that the news of the killing of the hostages seized last month is true,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

A Nigerian Islamist group said on Saturday it had killed the seven foreign hostages seized last month.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
