Two suicide bombers kill at least eight in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Two suicide bombers killed at least eight people on Saturday in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the heart of a seven-year-old insurgency by Islamist Boko Haram militants, the military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attacks bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram which has been trying to set up an Islamic state in the northeast, killing thousands and displacing more than 2 million people.

In one attack a woman who blew herself up at 0600 GMT (2 a.m. ET) in front of the Bakasi camp for displaced persons on Maiduguri's outskirts, killing five men and wounding 11 women, the army said in a statement.

At about the same time another female suicide bomber blew herself up while trying to enter a fuel depot of state oil firm NNPC, killing three persons, the army said.

Residents saw bodies being carried into an ambulance by government emergency services.

Boko Haram controlled a swathe of land around the size of Belgium at the start of 2015, but Nigeria's army, aided by troops from neighboring countries, has recaptured most of the territory.

The group still stages suicide bombings in the northeast, as well as in neighboring Niger and Cameroon.