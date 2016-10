MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Two suicide bombers killed at least five people on Saturday in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the heart of a seven-year-old insurgency by Islamist Boko Haram militants, a military source and residents said.

The first attack occurred at 0600 GMT in front of a camp for displaced persons in the Bakasi area and minutes later a second bomb went off at a bus stop, eyewitness said.

Residents saw bodies being carried into an ambulance by government emergence services.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola, Ahmed Kingimi and Kolawole Adewale; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Mark Heinrich)