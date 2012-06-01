Kidnapped Italian in Nigeria freed-Italy foreign ministry

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian engineer who was abducted by a group of armed men in the Kwara state in western Nigeria was released on Friday, a spokesman for Italy’s Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi said.

Details on his release were not immediately available, the spokesman said.

In March, a Briton and an Italian abducted in northwest Nigeria were both killed in a failed rescue attempt by British and Nigerian special forces. The mission was condemned by Rome, which had not been informed beforehand.